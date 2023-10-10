Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 20.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $164,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,678,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 237.9% during the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.87. 2,517,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,303. The firm has a market cap of $304.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

