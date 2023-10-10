Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.22.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.