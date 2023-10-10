Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,543. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.