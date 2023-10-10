Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -0.34.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $123,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,556,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,909,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $873,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,040,839.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,275 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $123,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,556,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,909,298.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,648 shares of company stock worth $7,331,778. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after buying an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,971 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,727,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 350,068 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 879,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,567,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,424,000 after buying an additional 217,280 shares during the period.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.