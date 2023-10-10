Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Trading Down 1.9%

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.80 and last traded at $73.19. 486,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,469,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

