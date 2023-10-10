Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,674 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 609,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,462,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,784,127. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

