Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 646 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. 3,196,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,283. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

