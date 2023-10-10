Verus Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.20. 504,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average of $193.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

