Verus Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.87% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $36,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727,087 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,685,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,102,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 110,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,476.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 58,336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,751. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.12. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $162.29.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

