Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $249.44. 1,000,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,168. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.81 and a 200-day moving average of $254.36. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $273.73.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
