Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $45.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $45,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.15. 2,290,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
