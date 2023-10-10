Verus Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.87. The company had a trading volume of 637,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

