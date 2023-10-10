Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.83. The company has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

