Verus Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 10.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $85,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $69.40. 9,609,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,533. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

