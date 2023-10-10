Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $138.19. 1,144,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

