Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. 3,096,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

