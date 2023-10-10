Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 42 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.31. 1,903,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,503. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $233.93 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.53 and a 200-day moving average of $285.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

