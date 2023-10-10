Verus Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $30,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.40. 202,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,158. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

