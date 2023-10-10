Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.35. 2,664,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,132,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

