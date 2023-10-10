Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.58. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 1,099,410 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 15.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $650.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 15,135.24% and a negative return on equity of 121.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 424.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 316,524 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 8.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 337,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 124,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 663,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

