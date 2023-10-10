VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $15,700,000.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Downing bought 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,743,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VOXX International Stock Down 2.0 %

VOXX International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 125,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,475. The company has a market capitalization of $177.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.93 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

