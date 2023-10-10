VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) President Beat Kahli Sells 1,568,750 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) President Beat Kahli sold 1,568,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 598,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VOXX International Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ VOXX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. 125,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.44. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.93 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in VOXX International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.73% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

