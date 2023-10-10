Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $157.02. 878,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,489. The firm has a market cap of $422.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.37 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

