Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $84.52. 1,329,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,142,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.