Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,056,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022,670. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

