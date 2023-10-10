Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $645.20. The stock had a trading volume of 375,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,136. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $680.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.21.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.85.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

