Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

