Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,853 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,230,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,213,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 996.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 434,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,930,000 after acquiring an additional 395,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,958,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,659,000 after buying an additional 347,372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.15. The company had a trading volume of 940,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,456. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

