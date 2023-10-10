Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 212 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.4% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.64. 4,438,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,661. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.71.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.