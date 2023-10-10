Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $402.00 at UBS Group

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $340.00 to $402.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $7.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.18. The company had a trading volume of 91,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. Watsco has a 12 month low of $228.61 and a 12 month high of $404.49.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

