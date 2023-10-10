Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/10/2023 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $143.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $203.00 to $202.00.

10/3/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2023 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $191.00 to $190.00.

9/29/2023 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2023 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2023 – American Express was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $197.00.

8/17/2023 – American Express is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $150.98. 1,777,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day moving average of $161.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.