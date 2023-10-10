Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. 5,408,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,825,715. The firm has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

