Western Financial Corp CA Acquires 469 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $189.76. 973,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,685. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

