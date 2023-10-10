Western Financial Corp CA Boosts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up about 1.0% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $227,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.37. The company had a trading volume of 169,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,208. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $249.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.72. The company has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.67.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

