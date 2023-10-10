Western Financial Corp CA Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Western Financial Corp CA lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,369. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

