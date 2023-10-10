Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.67

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.67 and last traded at C$7.73, with a volume of 6985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 0.6 %
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Westport Fuel Systems
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.