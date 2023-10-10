Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.67

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.67 and last traded at C$7.73, with a volume of 6985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

