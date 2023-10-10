Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.86. 183,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

