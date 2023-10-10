Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $15.29 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,734 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 3.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,004,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,409,301. The company has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

