Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $20.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 4.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,094,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

