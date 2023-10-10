Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Shares of Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 7621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Wilton Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.