WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Shares Gap Down to $11.44

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $11.10. WK Kellogg shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 274,643 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KLG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

