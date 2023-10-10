W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at $67,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 46.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 48,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 92.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 380,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 182,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of WTI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 2,515,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $604.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 1,591.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTI

About W&T Offshore

(Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.