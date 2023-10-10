Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $375.00

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 375 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.59), with a volume of 8727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($4.71).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WYN shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Wynnstay Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.36) target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of £85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.95 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 418.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 440.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

