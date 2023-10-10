Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.16

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 4632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Xinyi Glass Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

