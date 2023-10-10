YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 302,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 951,581 shares.The stock last traded at $13.91 and had previously closed at $13.79.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.20% of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

