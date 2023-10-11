1,085 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,662,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.28.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $202.75 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

