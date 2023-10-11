127,170 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,170 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after buying an additional 1,249,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $182,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. 189,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,331. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

