1,373 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by EA Series Trust

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,433,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in NVR by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at $73,500,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total transaction of $6,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,707,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,183,526.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total value of $6,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,707,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NVR traded up $57.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6,170.07. 5,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,318. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6,151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,994.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,816.55 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $123.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

