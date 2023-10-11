1,774 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $261.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

