25,905 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,546. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.56. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,099 shares of company stock valued at $15,385,001 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

